PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt has explained why Mohamed Ihattaren was dropped from the squad to face Ajax.
On Saturday, news broke that Schmidt and Ihattaren had fallen out in midweek and the midfielder was dropped from the squad to face Ajax on Sunday.
Speaking to the PSV website, Schmidt said, “Ihattaren did not behave as you would expect from a professional on Thursday. Little effort, little team discipline. That’s why we took this decision.”
Later talking to ESPN, Schmidt added, “I was generally unhappy with his attitude over the last week. He showed a lack of discipline, motivation and team spirit around last Thursday’s game. It was impossible to include him in the selection today. What does this mean for the coming weeks? Nothing. He must prove that he deserves to be in the selection. He can show it now.”
A statement from PSV also read, “The entire staff, group of players and management have done everything they can to support Ihattaren and make him of value to PSV. He did not take that opportunity. PSV has therefore decided that the 19-year-old midfielder will not be part of the A-selection this weekend.”