PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt also enjoyed Cody Gakpo’s performance for the Netherlands U21’s in their 6-1 win over Hungary.
Gakpo had a starring role for the Netherlands U21’s at the European Championships during the international period. The PSV forward’s display against Hungary has started calls for Gakpo to get a call-up to the full national team.
Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Schmidt said on Gakpo’s displays, “He did indeed play very well, especially in that third game. It was perfect for him to take these games with him, he was out for two months before that. Cody needed competition rhythm. We are happy with the confidence he has gained and the fact that he is no longer dealing with that ankle injury.”
Schmidt then confirmed that he has spoken with Oranje boss Frank de Boer about Gakpo, “We did indeed talk about him, whether he would eventually be an option for the great Oranje. Whether he is ready for the European Championship? That is the decision of De Boer and his staff. There is a lot of competition, but he has had a good season so far. That is why that injury was so bad for him and for us, in the run-up to the top games.
“But there are more factors involved. Is he going to play at the European Championship? If not, the U21 European Championship might be better for him. I think that could also be very good for him, to take the team by the hand there.”
Schmidt believes Gakpo has the qualities to become a top player, “He has the potential to grow into a very complete player. Physically, mentally and he is reliable. Of course you should always look at the big picture, not just his last game. But if he continues to grow, he can become a top international player.”