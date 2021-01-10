PSV Eindhoven may have thrown away a 2-0 lead but Roger Schmidt is pleased with the 2-2 draw at Ajax.
PSV made a lightning start and were 2-0 up in the first twenty minutes thanks to an Eran Zahavi double, but Ajax fought back to take a point.
After the game, PSV boss Roger Schmidt told ESPN, “It was a very tough match, we have to respect Ajax. If you lead 0-2, it doesn’t feel 100 percent right after a 2-2 draw. But it was a good performance, against a good opponent. A good start to this year.
“The difference between the first and second half was not that big. In possession we could have done a little better, normally we can keep the ball longer. We sometimes lost the ball a bit too easily. But we didn’t give them many chances, especially in the first half. All in all, it is a good result.”