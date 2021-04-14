According to BILD, PSV Eindhoven head coach Roger Schmidt is a candidate to become the new head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt.
Eintracht Frankfurt need to find a new head coach after it was confirmed that Adi Hütter will take over at Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer.
According to BILD, Ralf Rangnick is the prime target for Frankfurt, but if he decides not to take on the role then there is a shortlist of potential coaches.
PSV Eindhoven head coach Roger Schmidt is on this shortlist along with VfL Wolfsburg coach Olivier Glasner and Sandro Schwarz of Dinamo Moscow.
Schmidt is in his first year as PSV head coach and has a contract with the club until mid-2022.