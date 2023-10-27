Ronald Koeman has named his provisional squad for the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers next month.
The Netherlands close out their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at home to the Republic of Ireland on the 18th of November before a trip to Gibraltar three days later. Only one win is needed to seal a place at the tournament.
Koeman has decided to only name players that are 100% fit in the provisional squad, meaning those coming back from injury such as Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and Sven Botman are all missing. However, they could be added at a later date.
PSV Eindhoven midfielder Jerdy Schouten has returned to the squad after an impressive start to the season, while Feyenoord stopper Justin Bijlow is also included.
The only notable absentee is Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has not earned his spot back despite impressing in England.
The final squad will be announced on Friday the 10th of November.
Not including Gravenberch is a joke. He’s fit and in form! FdJ’s partner in my opinion. When fit, we should look something like this (IMO):
Bijlow
Timber van Dijk Aké
Dumfries de Jong Gravenberch Maatsen
Gakpo
Bergwijn Memphis
De Ligt
Botman
Geertruida
Frimpong
Malacia
Veerman
Schouten
Simons
Lang
Malen
Flekken
Verbruggen