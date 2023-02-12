Alfred Schreuder is now the top candidate to be the new head coach of Leeds United.
The 50-year-old was sacked by Ajax last month after a poor run of results in Amsterdam, but it seems he can get straight back to work in England.
According to Voetbal International, Schreuder watched Leeds United’s loss to Manchester United on Sunday and he is now the main candidate to take over at Ellen Road.
Leeds looked at Arne Slot to replace the sacked Jesse Marsch, but the Feyenoord boss turned them down in order to remain in Rotterdam.