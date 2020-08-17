According to Voetbal International, Ronald Koeman will name Alfred Schreuder as his assistant when he takes charge of Barcelona.
After sacking Quique Setien, Barcelona are hoping to confirm the appointment of Ronald Koeman on Tuesday.
According to Voetbal International, Alfred Schreuder will join Koeman at the Catalan giants as his assistant.
Schreuder was recently head coach of Hoffenheim but stood down after a difference of opinion with the club’s board. Before that he was assistant to Erik ten Hag with Ajax, and got a lot of credit for the club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals.
Schreuder has also been an assistant coach with Vitesse Arnhem, FC Twente, and Hoffenheim when Julian Nagelsmann was in charge.