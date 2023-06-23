Young centre-back Jenson Seelt has left PSV Eindhoven to join Sunderland.
The 20-year-old made the move from NEC Nijmegen to PSV back in 2017 and has been a key player for the club’s Jong side in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie this season.
Seelt only made one appearance for the first team but did help Jong PSV win the U21 Premier League international cup this season. The defender will no longer wait for his chance in the first-team and has left for the English championships.
Sunderland has announced an agreement to sign Seelt, who will undergo his medical this week before signing a five-year deal.