According to Mundo Deportivo, Feyenoord centre-back Marcos Senesi is on the radar of Barcelona as they seek a new centre-back.
Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez has been recently linked with a move to Barcelona as they seek a centre-back this isn’t going to break the bank.
Now, Mundo Deportivo has also added that Feyenoord star Marcos Senesi is on the Catalan giants shortlist. The 23-year-old appears on the newspaper’s front page along with Martinez, and Mandi of Real Betis.
The Argentinian is being heavily linked with a move away from Rotterdam this summer with Napoli and Sevilla just two of the teams that reportedly have an interest. A fee of more than €20 million has been quoted before, which may put him out of reach for Barcelona, who have money issues.
Senesi has a contract with Feyenoord until 2023.