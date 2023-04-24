AZ Alkmaar are the 2023 UEFA Youth League champions after a 5-0 victory over Hadjuk Split in the final.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
AZ headed to Geneva looking to become the first Dutch side to ever lift the competition’s trophy. They were boosted by the fact Mexx Meerdink was fit enough to start on the bench.
AZ dominated from the start with Jayden Addai causing problems for the Croatian side. Just before the break, the winger fired in the opener after Ernest Poku was fouled.
Meerdink came off the bench at the break as AZ looked to kill the game in the second half. Hadjuk Split came out of their shell more and Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro was forced into a good save to deny an equaliser.
With twenty minutes left, Poku doubled AZ’s lead with an excellent strike into the bottom corner. The forward then quickly made it 3-0 before Meerdink got himself on the scoresheet. The final goal from Meerdink made it 5-0 and secured the forward the title of joint top scorer in the tournament along with Bilal Mazhar of Panathinaikos.
An outstanding display from AZ who came through the tournament’s qualifiers and defeated Barcelona and Real Madrid on route to the title.