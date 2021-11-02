A number of Dutchmen were in action over the weekend in Seria A. Alessio Murgida rounds up how the Dutchmen played.
Atalanta Bergamo 2-2 Lazio (De Roon, Koopmeiners)
Marten de Roon scored a beautiful last-minute goal as Atalanta drew 2-2 with Lazio. De Roon was played as a centre-back and he was the player who touched the ball the most (100 touches). It was a good performance by him in his unfamiliar role and he capped it with a goal.
Teun Koopmeiners also put in a decent shift in a hard duel against Milinkovic-Savic. The former AZ captain played the full match.
Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus (De Ligt)
Matthijs De Ligt didn’t play due to a muscular problem as Juventus continued their poor start to the campaign with a 2-1 loss at Hellas Verona.
Inter Milan 2-0 Udinese (Dumfries, De Vrij, Nuytinck)
Denzel Dumfries provided an assist for the second goal of Joaquin Correa but the former PSV right-back is
not yet the first choice in the mind of Simone Inzaghi. He still has to understand Inzaghi’s tactical tasks. La
Gazzetta dello Sport wrote about the performance of Dumfries: “Power is nothing without control.”
Stefan De Vrij didn’t play because Inzaghi wanted to have him 100% for the Champions League match against
Sheriff Tiraspol.
Bram Nuytinck suffered from Correa’s agility and speed. The Dutch central back had some faults in the loss to
Inter Milan (2-0) but it was one of the hardest matches for Udinese against the Italian champions.
Fiorentina 3-0 Spezia (Zoet)
Jeroen Zoet was an unused substitute as Spezia were comfortably beaten by Fiorentina.
Sassuolo 1-2 Empoli (Harroui)
Abdou Harroui only came off the bench in the final five minutes of Sassuolo’s 2-1 loss at home to Empoli.
AS Roma 1-2 AC Milan (Karsdorp)
Right now Rafael Leao is one of the most dangerous players in Serie A but Rick Karsdorp was able to keep
the Portuguese winger quiet for most of the game. The former Feyenoord right-back played aggressively and on the offense.
Bologna 2-0 Cagliari (Strootman, Dijks, Van Hooijdonk, Schouten)
Kevin Strootman missed the last two Cagliari matches due to a muscle injury but he was back in the starting line-up on Monday. The midfielder played for an hour but made little impact on the game.
Mitchell Dijks and Sydney van Hooijdonk sat on the bench for Bologna, while Jerdy Schouten missed out through injury.