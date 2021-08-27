Fortuna Sittard and RKC Waalwijk played out an exciting 2-2 draw on Friday evening. Michiel Kramer netted twice for the visitors, but they were denied by Mats Seuntjens.
Fortuna Sittard started brightly and they had the lead in the 23rd minute with Samy Baghdadi opening the opening goal. After that, Mats Seuntjens and Tesfaldet Tekie went close for the hosts, but they could not find the second goal.
The misses were punished with Michiel Kramer netting the equaliser for RKC Waalwijk seven minutes before the break. The striker was in the right place to net on the rebound.
Ten minutes into the second half, RKC had the lead with Kramer nodding in a Jens Odgaard cross. Kramer now has three goals in three games for his new side.
RKC were denied the victory in the 68th minute by Seuntjens who found the equaliser after a pass from Tekie. The home side pushed for the win but the match ended 2-2.
Both sides are now on four points with Fortuna sitting sixth and RKC in 8th.