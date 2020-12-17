Mike Te Wierik can leave Derby County in January with several Eredivisie sides keen on signing the Dutch centre-back.
Te Wierik is not in the plans of Derby County after the resignation of Phillip Cocu.
Groningen are interested in signing their former captain, while TC Tubantia is reporting that FC Twente, FC Utrecht, and Fortuna Sittard are also interested.
Te Wierik’s agent Harold Eijkelkamp told TC Tubantia, “It would be great if he had a new club in January. That is possible on a rental basis, but also on a permanent basis. We don’t know yet. We still have to work with Derby first.”