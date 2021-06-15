The 100 nominees for the 2021 Golden Boy award were announced on Tuesday with several Dutchmen on the list.
Tuttosport announced the 100 players up for the prestigious award, including the likes of Pedri, Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala and Eduardo Camavinga.
There were also several Dutchmen named with Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Devyne Rensch (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (RB Leipzig), Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar), Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV), and Xavi Simons (PSG) all having a chance at the award.
The winner will be announced in October. Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland was the winner last year.