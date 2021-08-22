Sevilla offer De Jong to Barce... According to a report in Spain, Sevilla has offered striker ...

Ajax set to sign Copenhagen at... Ajax has agreed a deal to sign FC Copenhagen attacker ...

Willem II stun Vitesse in Arnh... A disappointing first-half performance cost Vitesse as they were beaten ...

Linssen leads Feyenoord past G... Bryan Linssen was in outstanding form with two goals as ...

Uninspired Ajax held by Twente... Robin Propper's late strike earned FC Twente a 1-1 draw ...

Groningen and Utrecht in goall... The clash between Groningen and Utrecht ended in a 0-0 ...

Burgzorg earns Heracles a poin... Sparta Rotterdam and Heracles Almelo played out a 1-1 draw ...