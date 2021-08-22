According to a report in Spain, Sevilla has offered striker Luuk de Jong to Barcelona.
The Dutch international is in his third season with Sevilla but does not appear to be in the club’s plans after the arrival of Rafa Mir.
West Ham United and PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Luuk de Jong, but Sport has added another name. According to the Spanish outlet, Sevilla have offered De Jong to Barcelona.
Ronald Koeman is looking for a new striker and knows De Jong from his time as Netherlands head coach. However, he doubts whether De Jong is the striker that he is looking for.
De Jong has made 94 appearances for Sevilla, scoring nineteen times.