According to reports in Brazil, Ajax has received a bid from Shakhtar Donetsk for winger David Neres.
Shakhtar Donetsk signed striker Lassina Traore from Ajax last summer and have returned to Amsterdam as they look to sign Neres.
According to the Brazilian version of GOAL, Ajax has already rejected the first offer from Ukraine for David Neres. However, an updated offer of €15 million is expected.
Neres has been with Ajax since 2017 and has made 180 appearances for the club since then, scoring 47 goals and adding 41 assists. However, the winger has been a bit-part player so far this season and is expected to depart in January should an acceptable offer be made.