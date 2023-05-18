Siem de Jong has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.
The 34-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent years and he has been playing with De Graafschap this season. He has now announced that he will play his final game this Friday against Den Bosch.
In a statement on the club website, De Jong said, “The dream started almost 30 years ago next to De Vijverberg Stadium, when Luuk and I climbed over the fence to play football on the old training field. Tomorrow I will play my last game as a professional football player in this beautiful stadium. Thank you for that, it was an honor.”
De Jong came through the De Graafschap academy before joining Ajax and then Newcastle United. He then played for PSV, Sydney FC, FC Cincinnati, SC Heerenveen, and finally De Graafschap.
The midfielder earned six Netherlands caps and won the Eredivisie title four times.