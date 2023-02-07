According to reports in Spain, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is not yet convinced of Memphis Depay’s qualities.
Atletico Madrid signed Memphis from Barcelona in January but the Dutch international is yet to start for his new club.
According to AS, Simeone is not convinced by the attacker and is unhappy with his lack of rhythm. At the weekend, Simeone was going to leave Memphis on the bench for the full game against Getafe but brought him on with five minutes left after they scored an equaliser.
Simeone believes Memphis is not yet ready to start for the club which is a blow for Memphis, who was hoping the move would increase his playing time.
The striker has suffered with injuries this season and he barely featured for Barcelona before making the move to Madrid. Memphis will be hoping to prove himself in the weeks to come before the Netherlands Euro qualifiers begin in March.