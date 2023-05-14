Xavi Simons scored an excellent late winner as PSV Eindhoven defeated Fortuna Sittard 2-1 on Sunday evening.
With Ajax’s game against Groningen being abandoned earlier on Sunday, PSV knew they could take a commanding lead in the race for the second Champions League spot.
Fortuna Sittard had other ideas and they had the lead in the fourth minute thanks to a Paul Gladon bicycle kick.
The visitors had the ball in the net again shortly afterward, but Iñigo Córdoba handled before finishing and the goal was ruled out. PSV then equalised through a Luuk de Jong header.
At the break, PSV made a triple change as they went looking for the lead but they struggled to break down the Fortuna defence. Luuk de Jong also had to go off with a knee injury and was replaced by Fabio Silva.
PSV poured forward and with ten minutes left, Xavi Simons made himself the hero for his side with a thunderous strike from outside the box which flew into the top corner.
PSV took the three points and they just need to beat Heerenveen next weekend to secure second. Fortuna are now safe in 12th spot.