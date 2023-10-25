Xavi Simons scored a beauty and gave an assist as RB Leipzig defeated Crvena Zvezda 3-1.
RB Leipzig needed the victory to put themselves in a commanding position to progress and after 12 minutes, David Raum ran onto a Xavi Simons pass before firing the hosts in front.
It remained 1-0 until the hour mark when Simons cut in from the left before unleashing an unstoppable strike into the top corner. It was the Dutch international’s first ever Champions League goal.
Marko Stamenic pulled one back for the visitors before Simons was substituted with 15 minutes to go. RB Leipzig sealed their victory through Dani Olmo late on.
The win consolidates RB Leipzig’s position in second.