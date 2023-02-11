PSV Eindhoven eased to a 6-0 win on Saturday to send Groningen to the bottom of the Eredivisie.
Thorgan Hazard was handed his first PSV start and that pushed Xavi Simons into midfield. The 19-year-old is currently in discussions with the club about a new deal and he was the standout on the pitch on Saturday.
After 27 minutes, Simons combined with Johan Bakayoko before setting up Luuk de Jong to make it 1-0. Then a minute into the second half, Simons cut inside his opponent before firing into the top corner to make it 2-0. Simons now has ten goals in the Eredivisie and is PSV’s top scorer.
Jarrad Branthwaite continued his fine form by heading in a third in the 69th minute before Ruud van Nistelrooy decided to bring off Simons and De Jong. Bakayoko added a fourth with a strike from distance before Fabio Silva netted his first for the club.
With two minutes left, Guus Til added the sixth and final goal with a lovely finish and PSV are now third in the table and two points behind leaders AZ Alkmaar. Groningen is now bottom of the table and their troubles continue.