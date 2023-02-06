De Telegraaf chief Valentijn Driessen believes PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons is heading for the top.
The 19-year-old put in another impressive performance during PSV’s 2-2 draw against Feyenoord on Sunday, leading to praise from around the Netherlands.
Speaking on the Kick-Off Podcast, Driessen said, “He is nineteen years old. That is why you cannot expect him to be able to take the team in tow for the next fourteen games, but there is no one who comes close to him in terms of level.
“Occasionally it is sad to see that he has no play options when his teammates are still in the box.”
Driessen believes Simons will reach the top level, “I think it is obvious that he will end up in the top. He has an awful lot of qualities. This is a player who has the potential to reach the level of Robben and Van Persie.”