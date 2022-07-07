Leeds United has confirmed the signing of Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra for a €25 million fee.
The 23-year-old is now the most expensive outgoing ever for Feyenoord and the €25 million fee could rise through bonuses.
The winger moved to Feyenoord in 2016 for a small fee of only €2 million but now departs to sign a five-year deal in England. Sinisterra is the intended successor for Raphina, who is being linked with Chelsea and Barcelona.
Sinisterra made 113 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring 35 goals and adding 29 assists.