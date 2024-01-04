Daley Sinkgraven conceded a late penalty as Barcelona defeated Las Palmas 2-1.
After only 12 minutes, Munir El Haddadi gave Las Palmas the lead as Barcelona with Frenkie de Jong struggled to get into the game.
Ten minutes into the second half, Barcelona equalised with Ferran Torres netting but it seemed the game was heading for a 1-1 draw.
However, after coming on in the 83rd minute, Sinkgraven prevented a certain goal at the back post by fouling Ilkay Gundogen. It resulted in a red card and a penalty which Gundogen netted to earn the three points for Barcelona.
The win means Barcelona move back to seven points behind Real Madrid and Girona.