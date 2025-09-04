The Netherlands were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland in their World Cup qualifier in Rotterdam on Thursday.
Ronald Koeman made no surprise calls in his starting eleven with Memphis up front while Jan Paul van Hecke was preferred over Jurrien Timber at the back.
Netherlands had a lot of possession in the early stages but the closest they came was a Tijjani Reijnders effort in the 12th minute that deflected onto the post.
The post denied the hosts again before Denzel Dumfries headed Netherlands in front in the 28th minute from a Memphis corner.
Poland caused some trouble on the counter attack and former Feyenoord midfielder Sebastian Sysmanski put a header wide.
In the second half, Netherlands dominated possession but they didn’t threaten a second goal until Xavi Simons fired just wide with 20 minutes left.
Poland brought on attackers as they sensed an opportunity and with ten minutes left, Matty Cash blasted in an equaliser from the edge of the box after having been left in space.
Despite throwing on Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen, Netherlands created nothing before the end and Poland comfortably held on.
Netherlands miss the chance to take a commanding position in the group and they now must prepare for the clash with Lithuania on Sunday.