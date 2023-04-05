According to De Telegraaf, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is one of three candidates to become Tottenham Hotspur head coach in the summer.
Antonio Conte was recently sacked by the Premier League side, who are now considering their options. Ex-Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is said to be one of the main candidates for the role.
According to De Telegraaf, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is also one of three coaches being considered but the appointment would not be cheap for the London-based club.
Slot has a contract until 2025 and his exit clause only comes into effect next year. Valentijn Driessen, De Telegraaf’s football chief told Vandaag Inside that Feyenoord could ask for €15-25 million to part with Slot.
Feyenoord turned down €5 million for Slot in the summer and anything more would make him the most expensive Dutch coach in history. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are willing to pay such a fee for a coach that is untested outside the Eredivisie.