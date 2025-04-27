Arne Slot has officially guided Liverpool to the Premier League title after they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 on Sunday.
Slot has done a great job since becoming Liverpool head coach last summer and he knew a win over Tottenham on Sunday would seal him his first Premier League title.
Liverpool eased to that victory, defeating Tottenham 5-1 with Cody Gakpo scoring and Ryan Gravenberch giving an assist. Virgil van Dijk also played the full ninety minutes.
It is a first Premier League title for Slot, who becomes the first ever Dutch manager to lift the trophy. It is Liverpool’s 20th league title, which equals the record currently held by Manchester United.