Arne Slot has confirmed that he will remain at Feyenoord despite the interest from Leeds United.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Leeds United has been heavily linked with Slot as they search for a new head coach and earlier in the week, the 48-year-old did not shut down the rumours.
Slot had his press conference on Friday and according to Voetbal International, he confirmed that there had been contact between Leeds and Feyenoord, “But it is true that I will stay with Feyenoord, I can say that with this one. That is clear, fans do not have to be afraid.”
Slot was asked whether he was stopped from leaving or whether he wanted to stay, “I think a combination of both. The club has been clear. It was a compliment that a club like Leeds was interested, but we are doing something great with Feyenoord. We are in a great position in the league, the cup and Europe. There is no disappointment. It’s certainly not a punishment to stay here.”
Feyenoord are currently top of the Eredivisie, in the quarter-finals of the KNVB Cup and the knockout rounds of the Europa League.