Arne Slot has finally confirmed that he will be the head coach of Liverpool next season.
It has been known for some time that Slot will be the new head coach of Liverpool, replacing Jurgen Klopp, but an official announcement has not been made yet.
At his final pre-game press conference as Feyenoord boss, Arne Slot finally confirmed his new job, “In any case, I can say that I will be a coach at Liverpool next year.”
An official announcement is set to be after Liverpool’s final game of the season on Sunday.