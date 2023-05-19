Arne Slot was not willing to say much about alleged interest from Tottenham Hotspur during his press conference on Friday.
Slot is being heavily linked with the vacant job at Tottenham Hotspur and some English journalists were present during his press conference before Feyenoord’s clash with Emmen.
According to Voetbal International, Slot said, “We’re here for next Sunday’s game. I can give all the answers to that. But I’m not here to talk about my future.’
Slot explained why he did not want to discuss a possible departure, “I let myself be tempted to say something. The way my departure from AZ has been portrayed by the media ensures that I am under a huge magnifying glass in everything I say on this subject. So I choose to say as little as possible. Because the way the coverage was at the time was completely contrary to what I was allowed to do. When it comes to me and new clubs, a huge scale immediately arises in every word I use. So I try not to say anything about it until I can say something about it. That’s the life of a trainer, that people constantly have an opinion about you. But actually I’m saying too much now.”
An English journalist did manage to prize out of Slot that he would not be moving to another Eredivisie side next, “If that were the next step, I would have failed in years to come. The next step is logically abroad. I’ve always said the best league abroad is the Premier League, but looking at Italy you see they have a club in every European final. So there are more countries to go to in the future.”