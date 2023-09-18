Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has admitted he is impressed by Celtic ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.
Feyenoord will host Celtic in their opening Champions League group clash on Tuesday at 20:00 BST in De Kuip.
Speaking to the media, Arne Slot praised his team ahead of a big week where they will face Celtic and then Ajax, “But all five opponents were where we had more quality. I think we will now play against two opponents who have equal qualities to us. Can we win and play the same football as against lesser opponents?”
PSV defeated Rangers in the qualifying rounds, but Slot doesn’t think you can compare Celtic and Rangers at the moment, PSV won easily at home, but they were unable to win away. Celtic have only lost to them once in the last six meetings and have been champions nine times in the last ten years. They have simply been a much better club than Rangers over the last ten years, although I will now tell the Rangers fans a a bit of insult. If you look at the performances, I think you have to assess them differently than Rangers.”
On Celtic, Slot added, “I think it is a very good, structured team. Celtic has a lot of Asian influences. They have a good fast striker, and the left winger also stands out. They play good and well-groomed football. Postecoglu started that and Rodgers continues. Celtic are the only champions in the group besides us, you can only respect that.”