According to Voetbal International, Arne Slot will not be the new head coach of the Netherlands.
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The KNVB have been looking for a successor to Ronald Koeman for five weeks now and Arne Slot was believed to be the leading candidate.
However, despite talks it appears that Slot will not be the new Oranje head coach. Voetbal International reports that the former Liverpool boss wants to remain in club football for the time being.
The KNVB has already seen Erik ten Hag and Peter Bosz rule themselves out, while Mark van Bommel has become head coach of Belgium.
Michael Reiziger, who is currently head coach of the U21s, now appears to be the prime candidate unless the KNVB turns their attention to a surprise name.
VI reports that the KNVB will reveal news about the role next week.