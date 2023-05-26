Arne Slot has committed his future to Feyenoord by signing a one-year extension to his contract. He is now bound to the Rotterdam club until 2026.
The 44-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur but confirmed on Thursday that he would be remaining in Rotterdam. A day later, Feyenoord confirmed that Slot had signed a new one-year extension.
Slot is now committed to Feyenoord until 2026 and he confirmed at his press conference on Friday that the clause to leave next summer for €5 million has been removed. Slot said, according to Voetbal International, “Next season’s clause is out, I can say that. Taking that clause out makes me feel like I’m staying for at least another two years. But if a club comes next year, I feel the freedom to talk to it.”
On why he chose to stay, he added, “There are several reasons for such a choice, but it is about playing the Champions League, working with fantastic players and staff, having a good time in your private life, including the family, and the challenge to continue.”
Slot confirmed that he had held talks with unnamed clubs but no official offer was made to Feyenoord, “Yes, I have spoken with two interested clubs, Feyenoord knew about it, but I managed to give Feyenoord a definite answer within a week after the championship. I’m super happy with it, and I think the supporters are too.”