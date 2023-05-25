Arne Slot will not be leaving Feyenoord this summer despite the advances of Tottenham Hotspur.
In recent weeks, Slot has been linked with the vacant Tottenham Hotspur job and on Wednesday, his agent was locked in talks with Feyenoord.
Quoted by Voetbal International, Slot has confirmed these talks were just about a new contact and that he will be Feyenoord head coach next season.
Slot said, “I’ve heard a lot about the interest of other clubs in me. I am grateful for the appreciation that this expresses, but my wish is to stay with Feyenoord.”
“We want to build on the foundation that has been laid over the past two seasons. There are no transfer talks going on, there haven’t been any. Yesterday’s discussion was exclusively about a possible extension: All talks with Feyenoord are aimed only at that. I’m looking forward to the new season at Feyenoord.”