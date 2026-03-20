Ronald Koeman has named his Netherlands squad for the upcoming friendlies with Norway and Ecuador.
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Koeman has handed a first call-up to AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, who provided two assists in the 4-0 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday.
Crysencio Summerville of West Ham was also set to make his debut but an injury has delayed his first call-up to the team. Robin Roefs, Matthijs de Ligt, and Frenkie de Jong are all out injured, while Joey Veerman was not selected.
There is a place for Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey and Wout Weghorst of Ajax.
The Netherlands will face Norway on the 27th of March with the clash against Ecuador coming four days later.
The full squad can be seen below:
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton), Justin Bijlow (Genoa), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen)
Defenders: Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham)
Midfielders: Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Xavi Simons (Tottenham), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar), Quinten Timber (Olympique Marseille), Luciano Valente (Feyenoord)
Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Wout Weghorst (Ajax), Noa Lang (Galatasaray)