Netherlands U19’s made it three wins from three in the European Championships as they defeated England 4-2.
The Netherlands were already through to the semi-finals as group winners going into the game which gave Peter van der Veen the chance to rest some players.
However, the changes didn’t stop the Netherlands from showing their class and they went in at half-time 3-0 up. Kees Smit opened the scoring with an excellent strike from a tight angle to make it three goals in three games. Zépiqueno Redmond (Feyenoord) and Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink (FC Twente) then added the further goals.
England improved in the second half and Ethan Wheatley pulled one back. However, Redmond got his second of the game to restore the three goal lead.
England pulled another before the end as Netherlands eased to the victory. Up next is a semi-final against Romania on Monday.