Wesley Sneijder believes Joshua Zirkzee should have been in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad.
The striker was left out of the final squad after suffering an injury that saw him miss the last few Bologna games of the season.
Ronald Koeman said he had a chance of being included if he was fit and Sneijder believes he should have a place in Germany.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Sneijder said, “Zirkzee should have gone to the European Championships. He is so strong. I don’t know where he’s going (transfer), but expect a great team.”
On the Euros, Sneijder believes the Netherlands can go far into the competition, “I think the Netherlands can reach the semi-finals, I think that’s the biggest goal.”