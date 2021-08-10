Dutch forward Sylla Sow has signed for Sheffield Wednesday after leaving RKC Waalwijk on a free transfer.
The 25-year-old started his career with NEC Nijmegen and Utrecht before he joined RKC Waalwijk three years ago.
The attacker made 65 appearances for RKC Waalwijk, scoring twelve times and adding 10 assists. He has now joined English League One side Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer.
It is the first foreign adventure for the winger, who can also play as a central striker.