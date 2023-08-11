The Netherlands women have been knocked out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage. Spain won the tie 2-1 in extra-time.
Andries Jonker was without the suspended Daniëlle van de Donk in midfield, meaning Damaris Egurrola came into the eleven.
Spain dominated the first half and only an incredible save from Daphne van Domselaar and the woodwork kept the Netherlands from going behind. Jennifer Hermoso seemed to give Spain the lead before the break but VAR noticed an offside in the build-up.
Early in the second half, Lineth Beerensteyn went down in the box and a penalty was given to Oranje but it was overturned after the referee reviewed the footage.
With ten minutes remaining, VAR intervened again, this time to give Spain a penalty for a foul by Stefanie Van der Gragt. Mariona Caldentey made no mistake to make it 1-0.
However, the Netherlands forced extra-time with an equaliser deep into injury time through Van der Gragt, who made up for her error earlier.
Beerensteyn missed a great chance to give the Netherlands the lead and in the 111th minute, Spain won it. Salma Paralluelo broke through on goal and finished well.
The Netherlands are now out of the competition.