Vitesse Arnhem are one game closer to relegation after they suffered a 4-1 loss at home against Sparta Rotterdam.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The hosts were hoping for a good start but they got the opposite as Sparta raced into a 2-0 lead by the 20th minute. Shunsuke Mito netted the first before Pelle Clement scored a fine solo goal.
Koki Saito was allowed too much space to race up the wing and fire in a third for Sparta before Kacper Kozlowski headed one back for Vitesse.
Sparta quickly killed any hope of a comeback in the second half with Mike Eerdhuijzen scoring Sparta’s fourth. The visitors were then denied two penalties before the end as they eased to victory.
Sparta are now 8th in the table while Vitesse remains second bottom with only six games left.