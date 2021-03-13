Sparta Rotterdam have climbed further away from the relegation zone after a 2-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
Sparta went into the game on the back of their 1-0 victory over VVV-Venlo in midweek, and they dominated a goalless first-half. The hosts were dealt an injury blow seven minutes before the break with Mario Engels going off with Bryan Smeets replacing him.
In the 57th minute, Sparta did take the lead with Tom Beugelsdijk heading in a Laros Duarte free-kick.
RKC failed to trouble Sparta and the hosts eventually added a second in injury time with Smeets taking advantage of a defensive error to net.
The win puts Sparta in 12th and they are nine points clear of the bottom three. RKC are 14th but only two points above Willem II in 16th.