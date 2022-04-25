Maurice Steijn will take charge of Sparta Rotterdam for their last four games of the season after Henk Fraser’s departure on Sunday.
Fraser decided to depart the Eredivisie’s bottom club on Sunday leaving the club without a manager for the last four games of the season and possibly the relegation playoffs.
Maurice Steijn was already set to replace Fraser at the end of the season but he has now stepped in early as the Rotterdam club looks to avoid relegation.
The 48-year-old has previously coached ADO Den Haag, VVV-Venlo, Al-Wahda and NAC Breda.