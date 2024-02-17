Sparta Rotterdam came from 2-0 down to defeat Excelsior 4-2 in an entertaining Rotterdam derby.
The hosts found themselves 2-0 down within the first 15 minutes with Kik Pierie netting from a corner before Lance Duijvesteijn raced onto a long pass to double the lead.
Django Warmerdam was replaced by Said Bakari as Sparta looked to shake it up and the comeback began when Arno Verschueren pulled one back with a fierce strike. Before the break, Tobias Lauritsen made it 2-2 with a fortunate goal.
In the second half, Sparta Rotterdam dominated and Lauritsen directed the ball into the top corner to make it 3-2. Late on, Charles-Andreas Brym sealed the win on the counter.
The win means Sparta is in 8th while Excelsior is 15th.