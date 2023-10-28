Despite going down to ten men in the second half, Sparta Rotterdam recorded a 2-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
The first half in Rotterdam was a poor affair but just before the break, Sparta Rotterdam thought they had a penalty when Joshua Kitolano went to ground. A spot kick was given but referee Sander van der Eijk reversed the decision after VAR intervened.
In the 54th minute, the ball did hit the spot for Sparta and Tobias Lauritsen made it 1-0. Ten minutes later, Lauritsen set up Arno Verschueren to double the lead.
Verschueren was then sent off for a rash challenge on Zakaria Bakkali and Sparta had to see out the rest of the game with ten men. They did so despite pressure from RKC.
Sparta’s win means they are now sixth in the table, while RKC is in 13th spot.