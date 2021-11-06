Sparta Rotterdam has recorded their second league win of the campaign after a comfortable 3-0 victory at Willem II.
Willem II has had a strong start to their campaign but was looking to bounce back from their 5-1 loss to Utrecht last weekend. Sparta has been struggling so far and went into the game second bottom with only one win all season.
After 17 minutes, Sparta took the lead with Bart Vriends nodding into the net from close range after a mistake by Willem II goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther. Nine minutes later, Vriends headed in Sven Mijnans corner to make it 2-0.
Willem II were booed off at the break and things did not improve in the second half as they struggled to get back into the game. In the 79th minute, Emmanuel Emegha made it 3-0 with a header to seal a big victory for the struggling Rotterdammers.
Sparta are now 15th in the table, while Willem II are 9th.