Sparta Rotterdam have moved into a European playoff spot after a simple 3-0 victory over Vitesse Arnhem.
Friday’s clash was between two sides with a place in Europe in their minds. Vitesse Arnhem are fourth and were hoping to all but seal a place Europe with a victory, while Sparta are aiming for a playoff spot.
Sparta went into the game confident after two wins on the bounce and Bryan Smeets netted the opener in the first-half with a header from Mario Engels cross.
Vitesse came close to an equaliser in the 67th minute when Riechedly Bazoer struck the crossbar from distance. Sparta held on and in the 77th minute, Lennart Thy doubled the lead with a header from a corner.
Substitute Emanuel Emegha then sealed the victory for Sparta with his first goal in the Eredivisie.
Sparta moves into eighth spot, which is a playoff spot, while Vitesse are still five points ahead of Feyenoord, who face Ajax this weekend.