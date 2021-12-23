Sparta Rotterdam ended their year with a 1-1 draw at home to RKC Waalwijk in a clash at the bottom of the Eredivisie.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Sparta were looking to climb closer to safety with a much-needed win on Thursday evening but they found themselves behind in the 28th minute. A terrible backpass from Tom Beugelsdijk was latched on by Jens Odgaard, who made it 1-0 for RKC.
Before the break, Sparta made it 1-1 with Vito van Crooij tapping in a cross from close range.
In the second half, Sparta was looking for the winner but substitutes Lennart Thy and Emmanuel Emegha were unable to prevent the game from ending 1-1.
Sparta are now 16th in the table and three points behind RKC Waalwijk in 15th.