Sparta Rotterdam ended their year with a 1-1 draw at home to RKC Waalwijk in a clash at the bottom of the Eredivisie.

Sparta were looking to climb closer to safety with a much-needed win on Thursday evening but they found themselves behind in the 28th minute. A terrible backpass from Tom Beugelsdijk was latched on by Jens Odgaard, who made it 1-0 for RKC.

Before the break, Sparta made it 1-1 with Vito van Crooij tapping in a cross from close range.

In the second half, Sparta was looking for the winner but substitutes Lennart Thy and Emmanuel Emegha were unable to prevent the game from ending 1-1.

Sparta are now 16th in the table and three points behind RKC Waalwijk in 15th.




