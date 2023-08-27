Sparta Rotterdam have moved to the top of the Eredivisie after a 3-1 victory over Heerenveen in Friesland.
Heerenveen went into the game having won both of their opening ties, while Sparta Rotterdam were unbeaten on four points.
Both sides created opportunities in the first half with Sparta goalkeeper Nick Olij forced into a number of saves to keep the score level. Then after the half hour mark, Sparta took the lead with Tobias Lauritsen slotting in after Andries Noppert had kept out Koki Saito’s initial effort.
In the 53rd minute, Saito was in the right place to nod Sparta 2-0 up and the winger also quickly added a third with a low finish past Noppert.
The home side were stunned but they did manage to pull one back when Pawel Bochniewicz netted from a fine Osame Sahraoui cross.
Heerenveen could not mount a comeback and before the end, Thom Haye was shown a red card for knocking down Charles-Andreas Brym.
Sparta take their place at the top of the Eredivisie while Heerenveen will need to bounce back from their first defeat.