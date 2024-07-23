According to Fabrizio Romano, Sparta Rotterdam are hoping to sign Brazilian talent Kayky from Manchester City.
Sparta Rotterdam have a good relationship with the City Group after loaning Koki Saito from Lommel and Metinho from Troyes. Both have been a hit at the club with the latter remaining on for next season too.
Sparta is now hoping to use that relationship in order to sign Brazilian talent Kayky from Manchester City. The 21-year-old winger has been loaned to Paços de Ferreira and Bahia in recent seasons.
According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Kayky will join either Sparta Rotterdam or Shakhtar Donetsk on loan. It is a battle between the two clubs for the Brazilian.