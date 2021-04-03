Sparta Rotterdam netted a last-minute winner to defeat PEC Zwolle 3-2 in Het Kasteel.
Both sides are currently set for a mid-table finish in the Eredivisie with neither set to challenge for a European spot or be dragged into the relegation battle. However, it was still a very entertaining tie in Rotterdam.
After only seven minutes, Mica Pinto fired Sparta in front from close range and that was the only goal of the first half.
Seven minutes into the second half, Bram van Polen equalised with a shot that deflected in off Tom Beugelsdijk before finding the net. Ten minutes later, Slobodan Tedic fired PEC Zwolle in front after an error from Abdou Harroui.
After a handball from Dean Huiberts, Lennary Thy equalised for Sparta from the penalty spot. That seemed to be the final goal but with the last action of the game, Thy won it for Sparta with a header.
Sparta climbs to 11th with the win while PEC Zwolle are 13th.